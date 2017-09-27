Sammie Szmodics: Colchester United hope latest injury 'not too serious'

Sammie Szmodics has scored five goals in 12 appearances so far this season

Colchester United are hoping the ankle injury suffered by midfielder Sammie Szmodics is not too serious.

The 22-year-old lasted only seven minutes as a substitute before being hurt in a tackle and stretchered off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Grimsby.

Szmodics, who missed the end of last season with a broken leg, later left the ground on crutches.

"It was certainly very near to the site of the previous injury," physio Tony Flynn told the club website.

"Having took a good look at it though, the indications point to some damage to the ankle ligaments but it's hard to make a proper call on it until the swelling goes down.

"Once that happens, we can get a better idea of what damage there is in there."