World Cup qualifiers: Wales boss Coleman set to name strong squad

Wales celebrate their 2-0 win over Moldova in September

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tblisi Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales boss Chris Coleman is set to name a near full-strength squad for crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Georgia and Republic of Ireland.

Back-up defenders Jazz Richards and James Collins are injury, otherwise his squad has a clean bill of health.

Joe Ledley has made a goalscoring return to first-team football after joining Derby, and the midfielder could start against Georgia on 6 October.

Uncapped Ethan Ampadu, 17, is set to be involved after his debut for Chelsea.

There might be a first call-up for 20-year-old David Brooks, the Sheffield United midfielder who opted to play for England's Under-20s in the summer before recommitting to Wales' Under-21s earlier this season.

Other than that, Coleman will be glad to see his star players on song, with Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey rediscovering their best form for Real Madrid and Arsenal at just the right time.

It is understood Ramsey has not travelled to Belarus with Arsenal who will rest a number of top stars against Bate Borisov in the Europa League this evening.

Wales are second in Group D following wins over Austria and Moldova in September, but trail leaders Serbia by four points.

Second place could be enough to earn Coleman's team a place in the play-offs, which will see eight of the nine runners up in qualifying groups play for four remaining places in Russia 2018.

After playing Georgia in Tblisi on 6 October, Wales face a potential showdown for second place with the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Monday, 9 October.

Coleman announces his squad at 11:00 BST on 28 September.