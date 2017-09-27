Everton v Apollon Limassol

Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane both missed Everton's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last Saturday

Defenders Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane will miss Everton's Europa League group game with Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park because of injury.

Captain Jagielka has a hamstring problem while Keane has a cut foot.

Both are doubts for Sunday's Premier League home game with Burnley.

The Toffees are still without midfielder Ross Barkley (hamstring), defenders Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) and Seamus Coleman (broken leg), and forward Yannick Bolasie (knee).

Keane and Jagielka - along with James McCarthy - worked away from the main group during training on Wednesday.

Former Wigan midfielder McCarthy has not played this season because of a knee problem.

However, he has been included in the Republic of Ireland's provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers against Moldova on 6 October and Wales three days later.

"His situation is, what I heard from the doctor, he can be part of the team for training on Friday but his last game was July," said Toffees boss Ronald Koeman.

"I think that is the answer for you."

Everton are bottom of Group E after losing their opening game 3-0 away to Italian side Atalanta.

Man-of-the-moment Niasse missing

The Toffees go into Thursday's game after a 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

They appeared to be heading for a fourth straight Premier League defeat as they trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining.

However, substitute Oumar Niasse scored two late goals to turn defeat into victory.

Senegal international Niasse will not face Apollon because he was left out of Everton's Europa League squad.

"We had to make that decision, a long time ago," added Koeman.

"At that time his situation was not situation of now."

Apollon arrive at Goodison Park having drawn their opening group game 1-1 with Lyon in Cyprus.

Oumar Niasse scored twice against Bournemouth

