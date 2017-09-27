Europa League - Group H
BATE Bor18:00Arsenal
Venue: Borisov Arena

BATE Borisov v Arsenal

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already made three appearances for the first team this season
Arsenal are set to name a weakened team for their Europa League tie against BATE Borisov on Thursday.

Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are among the players unlikely to play in Belarus.

Summer signings Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac are also not expected to feature.

Danny Welbeck will miss out through injury as Arsenal look to build on the 3-1 victory from their European opener against Cologne.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he would field several young players, with midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles and forward Reiss Nelson expected to be among them.

First-team regulars Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott could also return to the starting XI.

'A good test for the young players'

"I said on Monday that I would play an experienced team with a young bench - that's what I'll do," Wenger said.

"We have a tight schedule. It's an important game, only one or two young players will start.

"It's a good test for the young players. They will have to cope with that intimidating atmosphere. It will be very loud.

Wenger will take charge of his 203rd European game for Arsenal
"Maitland-Niles' best position is central defensive midfielder," the Frenchman continued.

"He has great quality, he can steal the ball without making fouls. I believe he is ready to play. He has a great future."

Club captain Per Mertesacker added: "We see a lot of young players training with us. The have a good future here. To get an opportunity to play is big for a young group.

"It's a really good test to see who is willing to learn."

Match Stats

  • BATE Borisov will welcome Arsenal to the Borisov Arena for the first time.
  • They will also look to maintain a seven-game unbeaten home run.
  • It is Arsenal's first encounter with Belarusian opponents.
  • The last visiting side to beat BATE in a Uefa game on Belarusian soil were Barcelona, 2-0 in the 2015-16 Uefa Champions League group stage.
  • Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Cologne in the opening round of matches was their first European win of 2017.

