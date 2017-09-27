Kevin Nolan: Notts County boss says League Two leaders can get even better

Kevin Nolan has won 19 of his 33 matches in charge of Notts County

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says the in-form League Two leaders can still get even better.

Tuesday's 3-0 win at Exeter in the meeting of the division's top two was Notts' sixth straight league victory - their best run since Sam Allardyce was Magpies manager in 1997-98.

"When you're winning games, you've got to enjoy it," he told BBC Nottingham.

"I'm not going to deny it doesn't feel great, but it's still September. We've still got another seven months to go."

Nolan added: "You won't see me celebrating too soon. It's a case of keeping feet on the ground.

"We've still got more to come. I've seen glimpses over the last few games that we can still get better.

"Making the amount of changes we did at Exeter, you have to have a bit of a worry, but I trust these lads massively and they keep repaying me.

"The application has been first class and that's why we're getting the results we are now.

"But you take your foot off the gas and somebody will come and bite you on the bum. We've got a tough game to come at Mansfield on Saturday."

Nolan, who signed a new three-year deal on 20 September, took over in January when Notts were 22nd in League Two, just a point clear of trouble.

Notts in stats

Jorge Grant's double on Tuesday, matched by Accrington's Billy Kee, took them level with Exeter's Reuben Reid as League Two's joint-top scorer on seven goals.

Midfielder Grant and Accrington striker Kee have eight goals in total, having also each scored in the EFL Cup.

In Notts' current run of six straight league wins, they have scored 12 times and only conceded one goal.

Their current winning sequence is the best since Allardyce's fourth-tier title-winning team of 1997-98, when they won 10 consecutive league games (seven of them away from home) from 3 December 1997 to 31 January 1998.

Allardyce's Notts team broke several other records, including their Division Three title triumph being completed by 28 March - the earliest date in any season, in any division.

Statistical assistance provided by BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Slater.