RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner leaves field with 'breathing difficulties'

Werner joined Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016 and has been capped eight times by Germany

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner was taken off with "breathing difficulties" in his side's Champions League match against Besiktas on Tuesday.

The Germany striker was withdrawn after 32 minutes of the 2-0 defeat in Turkey.

It was reported the 21-year-old was given a pair of earplugs by the bench before he asked to be substituted because of noisy Besiktas fans.

But the club told BBC Sport on Wednesday that Werner came off as he was finding it "difficult to breathe".

After the game Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Timo had circulation and breathing problems.

"In the first half, the lads were a little overwhelmed by the occasion. It's impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this. There was a deafening noise."

In an eventful night in Turkey, the match was also held up for 10 minutes in the second half because of floodlight failure.

But former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel and Brazilian Talisca were on target for Turkish champions Besiktas, who made it two wins from two.

Leipzig, founded in 2009, are making their debut in Europe but sit bottom of their group after drawing their opening game 1-1 at home to Monaco.