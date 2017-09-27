Ipswich Town: Luke Woolfenden signs new deal with Championship club

Luke Woolfenden tries to block a cross from Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has agreed a new two-year deal, with an option for the further 12 months.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut in their EFL Cup victory at Luton Town last month.

And he kept his place as they went down 2-1 to Premier League side Crystal Palace in the next round.

Woollfenden, who only signed his previous deal in the summer, has yet to play for the Suffolk club in the Championship but has been on the bench.