Aden Flint: Bristol City defender says club must remain 'grounded' after unbeaten run

Aden Flint has made 208 appearances for Bristol City since joining from Swindon Town in June 2013

Bristol City must stay "grounded" if they are to maintain their excellent start to the Championship season, says defender Aden Flint.

Flint scored the Robins' second goal in the 2-0 win over Bolton that stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches.

"It feels different to previous seasons, given the position we're in," Flint, 28, told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's nice to score but I'm more happy with the clean sheet and three points."

City finished 17th in the Championship last season, only three points clear of the relegation zone as they secured their third successive campaign in the second tier.

This term, their best unbeaten run for five years has seen Lee Johnson's side lose only one league game so far and claim two wins over Premier League opposition - Watford and Stoke City - in the Carabao Cup.

Despite not losing since 12 August, Flint is keeping level-headed about what can be achieved this season.

"We're on a bit of a high at the minute, given the recent results," he said.

"But we've not to get ahead of ourselves - keep grounded and performances will take care of themselves.

"We're managing games well when we've not been at our best - we know we can play better."