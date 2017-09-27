Isaiah Osbourne: Forest Green Rovers midfielder keen to help keep squad 'calm'

Isaiah Osbourne spent the 2016-17 season with Walsall

Midfielder Isaiah Osbourne says Forest Green Rovers must "stay calm" as they try to turn round their poor start to life in League Two.

Osbourne, 29, made his full debut for Forest Green in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Cambridge United that left the club bottom of the table.

"The little mistakes are costing us at the moment," Osbourne told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"But hopefully the gaffer (Mark Cooper) will get it right soon."

Osbourne joined the club as a free agent on 22 September until the end of the season and is keen to use his experience of relegation scraps to help keep the dressing room focused as they adjust to their first-ever Football League campaign.

"I've been in this situation plenty of times - with Nottingham Forest, Blackpool and Scunthorpe. The best thing to do is to stay calm - you can't let anything get to you," he said.

"That's what the experienced players like me are here to do - to guide some of the players who've not been through it."

Forest Green's loss against the U's was their seventh in 10 league games so far this season but Osbourne is confident results are showing signs of improving.

"I feel the luck will change soon," he said.

"We do look good at times going forward - we've got to out and play with our hearts."