Jason Pearce: Charlton Athletic defender to miss up to 10 weeks
Charlton Athletic centre-back Jason Pearce will miss between eight and 10 weeks with a knee ligament injury.
Pearce, who is under contract at the Valley until 2020, suffered the injury in training on Monday.
The 29-year-old has made 10 League One appearances for Karl Robinson's side this season.
"He's been one of our best players throughout the course of this season - he's a true leader," Robinson told BBC Radio London.
"He brings tremendous qualities, not just what he does on the pitch, but the leadership qualities that he possesses."