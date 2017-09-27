Jason Pearce: Charlton Athletic defender to miss up to 10 weeks

Jason Pearce has made 34 appearances for Charlton since joining from Wigan ahead of last season

Charlton Athletic centre-back Jason Pearce will miss between eight and 10 weeks with a knee ligament injury.

Pearce, who is under contract at the Valley until 2020, suffered the injury in training on Monday.

The 29-year-old has made 10 League One appearances for Karl Robinson's side this season.

"He's been one of our best players throughout the course of this season - he's a true leader," Robinson told BBC Radio London.

"He brings tremendous qualities, not just what he does on the pitch, but the leadership qualities that he possesses."