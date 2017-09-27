Champions League fixtures tonight

Manchester United, Celtic and Chelsea in action tonight

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged his team to show patience in Russia

Wednesday, 27 September

CSKA Moscow 19:45 Manchester United Preview RSC Anderlecht 19:45 Celtic Preview Atletico Madrid 19:45 Chelsea Preview

Manchester United will be without injured midfielders Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba for their Champions League match at CSKA Moscow.

Both sides go into the game on the back of wins last time out. The Red Devils beat Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford, while the Russian side won 2-1 away to Benfica in Portugal.

With several key players missing, Manchester United manager Mourinho has urged his team to show patience in Russia.

"If the opponent has moments of superiority we have to be humble like we were against Southampton and cope with the difficult moments of the game," the Portuguese said.

"In the second half we had to be humble and accept the opponent was on a high and we had to fight hard.

"It was a mixture of our quality and dominating like we do but accepting when the opponent has a strong moment you have to cope with it."

Mourinho said CSKA will provide his side with a stern test but believes they can return with three points.

"We are going to have a team with quality, with balance and [we are going] to try to win the match," he added.

"I always like to be back here because Moscow is a beautiful city. Every time I come it's better, so I have to say that it's a pleasure.

"I think it's the best CSKA side that I will have faced."

Anderlecht v Celtic

Celtic will be without injured defender Anthony Ralston for their Champions League match at Anderlecht.

Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi remain out but defender Dedryck Boyata came through 90 minutes against Rangers after a recent injury.

Anderlecht midfielder Sven Kums serves a one-game ban and winger Andy Najar is out injured.

While Brendan Rodgers' side extended their unbeaten domestic run to 57 matches with a 2-0 derby victory at Ibrox, the Belgian champions have made a poor start to their league defence.

Anderlecht sit seventh in the table, with just three wins from their opening eight matches.

Swiss coach Rene Weiler was sacked before their weekend victory at Waasland Beveren, with Argentine Nicolas Frutos in charge on an interim basis.

The clubs' only past meetings came in the 2003-04 group stage of this competition, with each team registering a home win.

"We are playing at home so I would say that we are the favourites," Frutos said. "If Celtic were at home I would say they were the favourites.

"They do not play what we would consider to be a 100% Scottish style. They have dangerous players like Patrick Roberts and the captain [Scott Brown], who has been with them for such a long time. We will have to be at our best to win."

Rodgers' side picked up two points away from home in last season's Champions League group campaign.

"When you are playing at home then you will see that as an advantage for you, as we see when we play in front of 60,000 people," the Celtic boss said.

"We love to play at home but we are a team that enjoys playing away because the space can open up a little bit more."

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Injured Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is the only player missing for the trip to Atletico Madrid.

Spain forward Diego Costa will not be able to play, despite finalising his move to Atletico from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old cannot make his debut for his new club until their transfer window ban comes to an end in January, 2018.

Chelsea's Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard is yet to start in the Premier League this season after recovering from a broken ankle he suffered in June.

The 26-year-old has come off the bench against Leicester, Arsenal and Stoke this month and boss Antonio Conte is keen for him to exert his influence on the Champions League.

"Last season Eden played a really important season, played very well and he was very important for us in winning the league," the Blues manager said. "Last season, he showed in every game great talent, to be a really good player, a top player.

"This competition is very important for him, but I think it's important for the team.

"This competition brings you to another level. I think he has all the possibilities to do this.

"He's a really top player. Now he's totally fit and in contention for Wednesday's game. I think it's the right moment."

Chelsea arrived in Madrid with five Spaniards in their squad - defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Pedro, and forward Alvaro Morata.

There is also a lot of attention on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 25-year-old Belgium international spent three seasons on loan at Atletico before becoming Chelsea's number one.

In 2011-12, Courtois helped Diego Simeone's side beat Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League final before winning the Copa del Rey the following season after victory over city rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Courtois also played in all but one game as Atletico won the league title in 2014.

Also playing tonight

FC Basel 19:45 Benfica Paris Saint Germain 19:45 Bayern Munich FK Qarabag 19:45 Roma Juventus 19:45 Olympiakos Sporting Lisbon 19:45 Barcelona

