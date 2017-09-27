West Ham and Spurs charged with failing to control players in London derby

West Ham and Spurs players clashed during stoppage time at the end of the game

West Ham and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players in Saturday's derby at London Stadium.

Spurs won the Premier League match 3-2 but almost squandered a three-goal lead.

The Hammers were pressing for an equaliser in stoppage time when a late melee involving several players occurred, prompting the charge.

Both clubs have until 18:00 BST on Thursday to respond to the charge.

A statement from the FA said: "It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Five players were cautioned by referee Michael Oliver in stoppage time.

West Ham's Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Andre Ayew were shown yellow cards, while Eric Dier and Fernando Llorente were booked for Spurs.

The incident which prompted the charge came after a foul by Carroll which brought angry reactions from both sides and saw four players booked. Ayew's caution for a foul came earlier in stoppage time.

The visitors were under pressure after being reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Serge Aurier received a second yellow card.