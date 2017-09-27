BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane has 'something special' in front of goal
Kane has something special, like Ronaldo - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is one of the best and has that "something special", like four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham maintained their 100% start in the Champions League with victory over Apoel Nicosia.
