BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane has 'something special' in front of goal

Kane has something special, like Ronaldo - Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is one of the best and has that "something special", like four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham maintained their 100% start in the Champions League with victory over Apoel Nicosia.

