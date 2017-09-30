French Ligue 1
Paris St-Germain 6-2 Bordeaux

Edinson Cavani and Neymar
Neymar celebrated his penalty with Edinson Cavani

Neymar scored twice - including a penalty - as Paris St-Germain thrashed Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

The penalty he scored was the first PSG have been awarded since Neymar and Edinson Cavani argued over who would take one against Lyon - with Cavani taking it and missing.

Neymar had already scored a brilliant free-kick against Bordeaux, with Cavani and Thomas Meunier adding goals to make it 3-0 before Younousse Sankhare pulled one back.

PSG then won their penalty, with the Brazilian stepping up to score and immediately celebrating with Cavani.

Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe scored two more for PSG, before Jonathan Cafu's late consolation penalty.

The win took PSG three points clear of champions Monaco, who drew 1-1 with Montpellier on Friday.

Line-ups

Paris SG

  • 16Areola
  • 12MeunierBooked at 45mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forNkunkuat 79'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forLo Celsoat 70'minutes
  • 29Mbappe
  • 23Draxler
  • 10Neymar
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forDi Maríaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 11Di María
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 24Nkunku
  • 32Dani Alves

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 20SabalySubstituted forLewczukat 34'minutes
  • 14Toulalan
  • 4JovanovicBooked at 39mins
  • 21Pellenard
  • 19Lerager
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 13SankhareBooked at 64mins
  • 7Silva de Oliveira
  • 12de PrevilleSubstituted forMendyat 56'minutes
  • 11KamanoSubstituted forBarbosaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lewczuk
  • 15Mendy
  • 18Plasil
  • 22Barbosa
  • 23Vada
  • 24Laborde
  • 30Prior
Referee:
Francois Letexier
Attendance:
47,537

Match Stats

Home TeamParis SGAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home11
Away18
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 6, Bordeaux 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 6, Bordeaux 2.

Attempt blocked. Otávio (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Igor Lewczuk (Bordeaux).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Otávio.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 6, Bordeaux 2. Malcom (Bordeaux) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty conceded by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Bordeaux. Jonathan Cafu draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

Foul by Yuri (Paris Saint Germain).

Malcom (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Malcom (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Malcom (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Yuri.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso with a through ball.

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alexandre Mendy (Bordeaux).

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Jonathan Cafu replaces Francois Kamano.

Attempt missed. Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Attempt saved. Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Adrien Rabiot.

Alexandre Mendy (Bordeaux) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Malcom.

Attempt blocked. Otávio (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francois Kamano.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux).

Attempt missed. Malcom (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Igor Lewczuk with a cross.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Malcom (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Edinson Cavani.

Foul by Yuri (Paris Saint Germain).

Igor Lewczuk (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Malcom (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Francois Kamano.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG87102752222
2Monaco86112291319
3Nantes851265116
4Bordeaux84311513215
5Saint-Étienne742196314
6Caen841364213
7Marseille74121110113
8Lyon73311410412
9Guingamp8404911-212
10Nice7313108210
11Montpellier823356-19
12Angers71519818
13Troyes722356-18
14Lille8224511-68
15Rennes81431112-17
16Toulouse8215815-77
17Dijon8134916-76
18Amiens8206411-76
19Strasbourg8125513-85
20Metz8107314-113
