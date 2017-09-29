French Ligue 1
Monaco19:45Montpellier
Venue: Stade Louis II

Monaco v Montpellier

Friday 29th September 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG76102131819
2Monaco76012181318
3Bordeaux7430137615
4Saint-Étienne742196314
5Marseille74121110113
6Nantes741255013
7Lyon73311410412
8Caen740364212
9Nice7313108210
10Guingamp7304811-39
11Angers71519818
12Montpellier722345-18
13Troyes722356-18
14Toulouse7214814-67
15Rennes71331112-16
16Amiens7205410-66
17Dijon7124916-75
18Lille7124411-75
19Strasbourg7115513-84
20Metz7106313-103
