Monaco v Montpellier
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Paris SG
|7
|6
|1
|0
|21
|3
|18
|19
|2
|Monaco
|7
|6
|0
|1
|21
|8
|13
|18
|3
|Bordeaux
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|7
|6
|15
|4
|Saint-Étienne
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|14
|5
|Marseille
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|10
|1
|13
|6
|Nantes
|7
|4
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|13
|7
|Lyon
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|10
|4
|12
|8
|Caen
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|4
|2
|12
|9
|Nice
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|2
|10
|10
|Guingamp
|7
|3
|0
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|11
|Angers
|7
|1
|5
|1
|9
|8
|1
|8
|12
|Montpellier
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|-1
|8
|13
|Troyes
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|8
|14
|Toulouse
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|7
|15
|Rennes
|7
|1
|3
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|6
|16
|Amiens
|7
|2
|0
|5
|4
|10
|-6
|6
|17
|Dijon
|7
|1
|2
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|5
|18
|Lille
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|5
|19
|Strasbourg
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|13
|-8
|4
|20
|Metz
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|13
|-10
|3
