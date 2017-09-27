Exeter City: Paul Tisdale backs his side to 'draw a line' after back-to-back defeats

Manager Paul Tisdale gave Kyle Edwards his Football League debut as a second-half substitute

Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale back his side to "draw a line and start again" after defeat at home in their top-of-the-table game with Notts County.

The Grecians went down 3-0, three days after losing 2-0 at Coventry City.

Their double setback followed an eight-game unbeaten run to start the season.

"We've lost some points, but we have to make sure it's not more than points, not our confidence, not our belief and not our unity as a team," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.

"I'd be very surprised if those teams (Notts County and Coventry) aren't in that top bracket, challenging for promotion, so we shouldn't be too hard on ourselves.

"We want to be one of those teams and there are lessons to be learned. The players have worked particularly well and got some good results, but now we have to settle and start again."

Tisdale, 44, was content with the "endeavour and eagerness to play" shown by his side, but unhappy with the defending for the first two goals.

"The first one was very simple, a kick and a flick and a finish - you'd want to do better as a back four," he said.

"The second one was (players being) indecisive in the box, which we haven't been for a long time."

Exeter remain second in the table, three points behind the Magpies, and have a chance to return to winning ways with a home game to come against Morecambe, who are 20th, on Saturday.

But Tisdale added: "We can't promise to win any game. We can promise how we think and react to this game and prepare for the next one, but we can't promise the next result, you can't just will it. The opposition have got something to say about it.

"We have to respond in the right way, I'm sure we will. The players follow the lead really well when they're given some direction and encouragement."