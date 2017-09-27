Scottish Gossip: Celtic in Champions League, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Dunfermline

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's Champions League rivals Anderlecht are on a huge win bonus of £40,000 per man for tonight's game in Brussels - almost one third of what they got for lifting the title last season. (Sun)

But Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that at this level of the game financial inducements are not a primary motivation. (Times, subscription required)

Manager Pedro Caixinha tells his Rangers players in an angry exchange that they need to pull together following Saturday's 2-0 derby loss to Celtic. (Sun)

Caixinha stunned his dressing room by launching a stinging attack on the home-based players who he blasted for failing to make him, his staff and his raft of foreign signings feel welcome at the club. (Daily Record)

Former manager Alex McLeish questions the fitness levels of Rangers, saying the Ibrox players, "didn't have the legs of Celtic" at the weekend. (Scotsman)

Derby County are keeping tabs on Dunfermline's new Scotland U21 call-up Ryan Williamson. (Sun, print edition)

Former Celtic captain Jackie McNamara believes the only way to improve Scottish clubs in Europe is to have the domestic campaign up and running well before continental competition. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts skipper Steven Pressley thinks ex-Tynecastle boss Ian Cathro got too much too soon after being fast-tracked into the dugout. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon insists Simon Murray is still playing a key role for Hibs despite the striker's goals drying up after a blistering start to the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

'Somebody has to beat Celtic, why can't it be Hibs?" asks goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw ahead of the Easter Road club's visit to Glasgow on Saturday. (Deadline News)

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, currently on loan at Berwick Rangers, admits his ultimate dream is to join twin brother Ross in Rangers' top team, with the latter making his first start for the Ibrox club last weekend. (Sun)

Interim manager Alex Smith, 77, insists he is full of new ideas despite his advancing years as he gets ready to try and lift Falkirk.(Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh's New Zealand-born centre Phil Burleigh is proud he has chance to play for Scotland. (Scotsman)