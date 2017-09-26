Jazz Richards ankle injury blow for Wales and Cardiff City

Cardiff City's Jazz Richards is a former Swansea City player

Wales and Cardiff City defender Jazz Richards faces up to three months out with an ankle injury that needs surgery.

Richards, 26, sustained the injury during Cardiff's 2-1 win at Sunderland on Saturday.

He will miss Wales' two final World Cup qualifiers, in Georgia on 6 October and at home against the Republic of Ireland three days later.

"It doesn't look good for Jazz," said Cardiff manager Neil Warnock.

"His ankle, very much like Kadeem [Harris, Cardiff winger], similar type of injury. He's seen the surgeon and he's going to have to have an op. Three months (out) probably."

Richards missed Cardiff's 3-1 win over Leeds on Tuesday which took them back to the top of the Championship table.

His absence will be a blow for club and country, having started in Wales' 1-0 victory against Austria in September.

Cardiff were also without midfielders Joe Ralls and Aron Gunnarsson against Leeds because of injury, though neither are thought to be facing long spells out.

"Gunnarsson, we don't know about him and Rallsy," added Warnock.

"They want to play on Saturday [against Derby], but we'll have to see what they're like."