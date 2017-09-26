Matt Doherty: Wolves' Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender signs new four-year deal

Matt Doherty is part of a Wolves defence who have conceded just nine goals in nine games this season

Wolves' Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Matt Doherty has signed a new four-year deal with the promotion-chasing Championship club.

The 25-year-old full-back, who has been ever-present in the league this season, made his 150th Wolves league appearance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Barnsley.

He is the only outfield player left from Wolves' Premier League days, having made his debut in January 2011.

Doherty joined the club from Irish side Bohemians back in 2010.

He follows the lead of fellow defender Conor Coady, who also signed a new four-year deal last week.