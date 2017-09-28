BBC Sport - Paul Lambert's first, best and worst football memories
First, best and worst with Paul Lambert
- From the section Football
In the latest episode of the series My Life In Three Games, former Scotland and Celtic captain Paul Lambert looks back on watching Brazil's 1982 World Cup team, losing the Uefa Cup final with Celtic, and being part of the Borussia Dortmund side that won the Champions League.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired