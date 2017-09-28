BBC Sport - Paul Lambert's first, best and worst football memories

First, best and worst with Paul Lambert

In the latest episode of the series My Life In Three Games, former Scotland and Celtic captain Paul Lambert looks back on watching Brazil's 1982 World Cup team, losing the Uefa Cup final with Celtic, and being part of the Borussia Dortmund side that won the Champions League.

