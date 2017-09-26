BBC Sport - Kyle Lafferty opens up on gambling problem

Lafferty opens up on gambling problem

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has admitted publicly that he has an addiction to gambling.

The Hearts player is receiving the full support of the Scottish Premier League club as well as Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and the Irish Football Association.

Lafferty will be part of the Northern Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers at home against Group C leaders Germany on 5 October and against Norway in Oslo three days later.

Top videos

Video

Lafferty opens up on gambling problem

Video

Bryant takes on five defenders for touchdown

Video

How to mess up your title bid in 5 seconds

Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Video

Watch: Dramatic finishes in four NFL games

Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

When showboating goes wrong...

Video

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Video

The soldier who hid his injuries & is now aiming for Paralympic glory

Video

West Brom should have had penalty - Pulis

Video

Appearance record yet to sink in - Barry

Video

'We're powered by the people now'

Video

Best to come from Lacazette - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired