Dele Alli: Fifa hearing into 'gesture' takes place this week

Alli (right) said the gesture was aimed at "good friend", England and former Tottenham team-mate Kyle walker

England midfielder Dele Alli will learn in the coming days if he is to be punished for an offensive gesture made in a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia earlier this month.

Alli, 21, said the middle-finger gesture was aimed at team-mate Kyle Walker, not an official or opponent.

A disciplinary panel for football's governing body Fifa will look at the matter this week.

Any punishment will be communicated "a few days after the hearing", Fifa said.

Television footage showed Tottenham's Alli making the gesture after being body-checked by defender Martin Skrtel and referee Clement Turpin waved play on.

England, who won the game at Wembley 2-1 on 4 September, top Group F by five points from Slovakia. They host Slovenia on 5 October and travel to Lithuania three days later in their final qualifying matches.

If handed a lengthy ban, Alli could miss those matches as well as the start of the World Cup in Moscow next summer with England likely to qualify.

The Football Association had previously sent a video to Fifa in a bid to prove that the gesture was aimed at Walker.

Alli also denied the gesture had been aimed at referee Turpin, posting on social media after the match to say it was directed towards ex-Tottenham team-mate and "good friend" Walker.

England manager Gareth Southgate also supported Alli's claim, saying: "They have a strange way of communicating."

The hearing is set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.