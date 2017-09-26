Nathaniel Chalobah: Watford midfielder needs knee surgery

Nathaniel Chalobah (right) had been with Chelsea for seven years before joining Watford in the summer

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is to have surgery on a knee injury he suffered during training.

The 22-year-old joined the Hornets from Chelsea for £5.5m in the summer.

He played in the club's first five Premier League games before picking up the injury last week.

"While we can't put an exact timeline on his recovery, we are expecting to see him re-integrating into the squad well before the new year," said Watford performance director Gavin Benjafield.

Chalobah's impressive start to the season with Watford earned him a call up to the senior England side for the last round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers.