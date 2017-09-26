BBC Sport - Alan Shearer pays tribute to 'his great friend' Freddy Shepherd
Shearer pays tribute to Shepherd
- From the section Football
Alan Shearer pays tribute to former Newcastle United chairman Freddy Shepherd, who has died at the age of 75.
Shepherd played a key role in signing Shearer from Blackburn for a then world record fee of £15m.
READ MORE: Ex-Newcastle United chairman Shepherd dies
