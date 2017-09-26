Scotland U21s call up Greg Docherty, Allan Campbell & Ryan Williamson

Docherty is back in the squad after reports linking him with the Republic of Ireland

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell and Dunfermline full-back Ryan Williamson have been selected for Scotland Under-21 duty for the first time.

Hamilton Accies' Greg Docherty returns for the away European Championship qualifiers on 6 and 10 October.

Central defender Ross McCrorie, who made his first Rangers start at the weekend, is included.

However, Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston is not available.

The Scots opened their Group 4 campaign with victory over the Netherlands earlier this month.

Oliver Burke and Stevie Mallan scored in the 2-0 win and both are in Scot Gemmill's squad.

Campbell, 19, broke into Motherwell first team last season and has been a regular in midfield for Stephen Robinson's side so far in this campaign.

Hamilton midfielder Docherty, who also qualifies for Republic of Ireland, is back having missed out against the Netherlands. He scored in Saturday's 2-1 league defeat by St Johnstone.

Williamson has been impressive for Championship leaders Dunfermline and set up two goals in Saturday's win over Brechin City.

McCrorie won his second cap at this level as a second-half substitute against the Dutch.

McCrorie (right) made his first Rangers start against Celtic

The 19-year-old made his Rangers first-team debut as a substitute in last week's extra-time Scottish League Cup quarter-final over Partick Thistle and started in Saturday's 2-0 Premiership defeat by Celtic.

"All these players are trying to play at the top level and show their ambitions," said head coach Gemmill. "It's our job to help them achieve that.

"I've said all along the door is shut on nobody and the Ireland rumours [regarding Docherty] were never a worry to be honest.

"I'm not sure how serious the interest was but as far as I'm concerned Greg played for us last season and is keen to do so again. I think he's proved he wants to play for us."

McCrorie drew praise following his Old Firm debut from his club manager Pedro Caixinha, who said the teenager "is going to be one of the best centre-halves in history, not just for this club but for this country".

And Gemmill said: "I think it's brilliant that Ross got to play in such a big game and that he was trusted to do so.

"He's been waiting for his big opportunity but he really stepped up to the plate and put in a real solid performance. I'm delighted for him.

"I think it's still really early to say 'he can be one of the best defender in Rangers and Scotland's history' but it's a great compliment to Ross that his manager speaks so highly of him.

"Ross has played for us at under-16s through to the 21s. Anyone who's seen him through that period would have been in no doubt he could handle the Old Firm game."

Scotland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Academical), Ross Doohan (Greenock Morton, on loan from Celtic), Jack Ruddy (Oldham on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Defenders: Jason Kerr (Queen of the South, on loan from St Johnstone), Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Calvin Miller (Celtic), Liam Smith (St Mirren, on loan from Heart of Midlothian), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock), Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline).

Midfielders: Theo Archibald (Brentford), Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical), Michael Johnston (Celtic), Stephen Mallan (Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (St Mirren), Dominic Thomas (Kilmarnock).

Forwards: Oliver Burke (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Hardie (Rangers), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Scott Wright (Aberdeen).