Scott Hogan: Aston Villa striker handed first Republic call-up with Walters out

Scott Hogan has scored three goals in 11 Aston Villa appearances this season

Uncapped Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

English-born Hogan, 25, has been linked with the Republic for some time and has now officially declared for the Irish.

Hogan fills the gap left by the absence of Burnley forward Jonathan Walters who is ruled out by a knee injury.

"Scott has got the paperwork through and he is available to us," said Republic boss Martin O'Neill.

With James McClean and Robbie Brady suspended for the 6 October home game against Moldova, Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien also receives a first call-up.

James McCarthy, Wes Hoolahan, Harry Arter and Keiren Westwood are all included despite being injury concerns.

Walters' Burnley team-mate Jeff Hendrick returns after missing the game against Georgia and Serbia earlier this month.

The defeat by the Serbs dropped the Irish to third place in Group D and they will need to beat Moldova and earn an away win over Wales three days later to keep alive any hopes of qualification.

Hogan, who was born in Salford and qualifies for the country through his grandparents, has scored three goals in 11 Aston Villa appearances this season.

Despite the disappointing results earlier this month, O'Neill believes his side can still secure a place in Russia through the play-offs.

"We've found the odd hiccup in the last couple of weeks, we can rectify that," said the Republic boss.

"The Moldova game is everything to us, we have to win this game. It'll be a nervy 90 minutes, we've seen this before in a game we're hoping to win.

"We're going to try to go to Wales with everything to play for so the game has become ultra important.

"We have two games and we know if you win them you would be desperately unlucky not to be in the play-offs."

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Elliot (Newcastle), Doyle (Bradford)

Defenders: Christie (Middlesbrough), Keogh (Derby), Duffy (Brighton), Clark (Newcastle), O'Shea (Sunderland), Long (Burnley), Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: McGeady (Sunderland), McClean (West Brom - suspended for Moldova game), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Hendrick (Burnley), Brady (Burnley - suspended for Moldova game), McCarthy (Everton), Meyler (Hull), Arter (Bournemouth), O'Kane (Leeds), Hoolahan (Norwich), Hayes (Celtic), O'Dowda (Bristol City), Horgan (Preston)

Strikers: Long (Southampton), Murphy (Nottingham Forest), McGoldrick (Ipswich), Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Maguire (Preston), Hogan (Aston Villa), O'Brien (Millwall).