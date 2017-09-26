Scott Hogan: Aston Villa striker handed first Republic call-up with Walters out

Scott Hogan
Scott Hogan has scored three goals in 11 Aston Villa appearances this season

Uncapped Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

English-born Hogan, 25, has been linked with the Republic for some time and has now officially declared for the Irish.

Hogan fills the gap left by the absence of Burnley forward Jonathan Walters who is ruled out by a knee injury.

"Scott has got the paperwork through and he is available to us," said Republic boss Martin O'Neill.

With James McClean and Robbie Brady suspended for the 6 October home game against Moldova, Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien also receives a first call-up.

James McCarthy, Wes Hoolahan, Harry Arter and Keiren Westwood are all included despite being injury concerns.

Walters' Burnley team-mate Jeff Hendrick returns after missing the game against Georgia and Serbia earlier this month.

The defeat by the Serbs dropped the Irish to third place in Group D and they will need to beat Moldova and earn an away win over Wales three days later to keep alive any hopes of qualification.

Hogan, who was born in Salford and qualifies for the country through his grandparents, has scored three goals in 11 Aston Villa appearances this season.

Despite the disappointing results earlier this month, O'Neill believes his side can still secure a place in Russia through the play-offs.

"We've found the odd hiccup in the last couple of weeks, we can rectify that," said the Republic boss.

"The Moldova game is everything to us, we have to win this game. It'll be a nervy 90 minutes, we've seen this before in a game we're hoping to win.

"We're going to try to go to Wales with everything to play for so the game has become ultra important.

"We have two games and we know if you win them you would be desperately unlucky not to be in the play-offs."

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Elliot (Newcastle), Doyle (Bradford)

Defenders: Christie (Middlesbrough), Keogh (Derby), Duffy (Brighton), Clark (Newcastle), O'Shea (Sunderland), Long (Burnley), Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: McGeady (Sunderland), McClean (West Brom - suspended for Moldova game), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Hendrick (Burnley), Brady (Burnley - suspended for Moldova game), McCarthy (Everton), Meyler (Hull), Arter (Bournemouth), O'Kane (Leeds), Hoolahan (Norwich), Hayes (Celtic), O'Dowda (Bristol City), Horgan (Preston)

Strikers: Long (Southampton), Murphy (Nottingham Forest), McGoldrick (Ipswich), Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Maguire (Preston), Hogan (Aston Villa), O'Brien (Millwall).

Find out more

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany88003523324
2Northern Ireland86111621419
3Azerbaijan8314812-410
4Czech Rep823310919
5Norway8215816-87
6San Marino8008238-360

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia85301771018
2Wales8350125714
3R. of Ireland834196313
4Austria8233101009
5Georgia8053812-45
6Moldova8026420-162

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111811719
2Montenegro85121871116
3Denmark85121871116
4Romania82338809
5Armenia8206819-116
6Kazakhstan8026422-182

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86201631320
2Slovakia8503146815
3Slovenia8422104614
4Scotland84221410414
5Lithuania8125618-125
6Malta8008221-190

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain87103232922
2Italy86111971219
3Albania8413109113
4Israel8305914-59
5Macedonia82151014-47
6Liechtenstein8008134-330

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8512123916
2Iceland8512117416
3Turkey8422128414
4Ukraine8422117414
5Finland8215610-47
6Kosovo8017320-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

