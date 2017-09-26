Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City full-back to visit knee specialist in Barcelona
-
- From the section Football
Benjamin Mendy will visit a knee specialist in Barcelona because Manchester City fear his injury is more significant than first thought.
The French full-back was substituted after 29 minutes of Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Speaking before City's Champions League encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk, manager Pep Guardiola suggested Mendy, 23, might train later on Monday.
But the £52m summer signing from Monaco did not appear with the squad.
The French international will travel to see Barcelona-based Ramon Cugat, a close friend of Guardiola, who treated City duo Vincent Kompany and Kevin de Bruyne last season.
- Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.