Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City full-back to visit knee specialist in Barcelona

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Benjamin Mendy
France international Mendy injured his knee in a tackle on Andros Townsend on Saturday

Benjamin Mendy will visit a knee specialist in Barcelona because Manchester City fear his injury is more significant than first thought.

The French full-back was substituted after 29 minutes of Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Speaking before City's Champions League encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk, manager Pep Guardiola suggested Mendy, 23, might train later on Monday.

But the £52m summer signing from Monaco did not appear with the squad.

The French international will travel to see Barcelona-based Ramon Cugat, a close friend of Guardiola, who treated City duo Vincent Kompany and Kevin de Bruyne last season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired