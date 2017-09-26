Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City full-back to visit knee specialist in Barcelona

France international Mendy injured his knee in a tackle on Andros Townsend on Saturday

Benjamin Mendy will visit a knee specialist in Barcelona because Manchester City fear his injury is more significant than first thought.

The French full-back was substituted after 29 minutes of Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Speaking before City's Champions League encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk, manager Pep Guardiola suggested Mendy, 23, might train later on Monday.

But the £52m summer signing from Monaco did not appear with the squad.

The French international will travel to see Barcelona-based Ramon Cugat, a close friend of Guardiola, who treated City duo Vincent Kompany and Kevin de Bruyne last season.