Hearts: Kyle Lafferty has 'total backing' of the club - Budge

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty opened up no his gambling addiction to club owner Ann Budge

Hearts owner Ann Budge says Kyle Lafferty has "the total backing" of the club after he admitted to having a gambling addiction.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international admitted the extent of his problem to Hearts staff after joining the club in the summer.

"Kyle took the enormously brave step of coming to the club and asking for help," Budge said on Hearts 'website.

"He has earned our great respect for doing so."

Lafferty signed for the club in June, and has since made 10 appearances, scoring six goals.

He received a £23,000 fine from the FA in August last year after placing a bet on two Spanish football matches, but has since bet regularly on horse racing.

Lafferty has opened up to Budge, Hearts manager Craig Levein, coach Austin Lafferty, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and also John Hartson, the former Celtic and Wales striker who has spoken openly about his own battle with gambling addiction.

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty will continue to train and play as normal as he battles his gambling addiction

"On behalf of everyone here at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, I would like to formally record our total support for Kyle Lafferty as he moves forward to deal with his acknowledged addiction to gambling," Budge said.

"No-one should underestimate how difficult that decision was for him and his family. However, as is well recognised, the first step to dealing with a problem of this nature is to acknowledge that the problem exists.

"It is a testament to the great footballer and character he is, that he has in no way allowed his personal battle to affect his performance on the training ground or on the football field. Kyle will continue to train and play as normal.

"Heart of Midlothian has a tremendous fanbase that follows the team in huge numbers both home and away.

"They have taken Kyle to their hearts since he joined the club in the summer and I have absolutely no doubt that they will continue to back him as we all strive to help him deal with this enormous personal problem."