Patrick Malo played Burkina Faso's first two games that the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Patrick Malo has been left out of the Burkina Faso squad to face South Africa in next month's World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg.

The Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte says the defender was making too many errors.

The 25-year-old played in the 2018 qualifiers earlier this month against Senegal, which both ended in draws.

"Everyone makes mistakes‚ but Malo is making too many‚" a frustrated Duarte said.

"There's one thing I will not tolerate and that is being unprofessional with a country's dream to go to the World Cup.

"Malo is the player with whom I have most individual meetings in my squad.

"I communicate with him‚ one hour‚ two hours before the game.

"I emphasised to him‚ 'no risk‚ no clumsy tackles‚ no dangerous pass in defence. But every time these words don't get through."

Malo reportedly had to rush to the dressing room in order to retrieve his match shirt when he was asked to replace the injured Issouf Paro during the game against Senegal in Dakar.

The error saw Paro having to stay on the pitch for an extra five minutes he was eventually replaced by Malo.

Duarte included the experienced quintet of Aristide Bance‚ Charles Kabore‚ Bakary Kone, brothers Alain and Bertrand Traore in his 24-man squad for the game on 7 October.

Clubless Jonathan Pitroipa has been overlooked, while injured Jonathan Zongo and Abdoul Razak Traore as well as suspended Issoufou Dayo will miss the trip to Johannesburg.

However, there is a maiden call-up for Uzbekistan-based Mohamed Kone and recalls for Adama Guira and Bakary Sare - both players last played for the Stallions at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Burkina Faso are currently top of Group D on six points, ahead of Cape Verde on goal difference, both teams have now played four qualifiers.

Senegal have the chance to overhaul those two if they win a replayed match against South Africa, with only the group winners qualifying for the World Cup in Russia.

Burkina Faso squad:

Goalkeepers: Daouda Diakite (AS Vita Club‚ DR Congo)‚ Herve Koffi (Lille‚ France)‚ Germain Sanou (Beauvais‚ France)

Defenders: Yacouba Coulibaly (Le Havre‚ France)‚ Bakary Kone (Strasbourg‚ France)‚ Mohamed Gnontcha Kone (Lokomotiv Tashkent‚ Uzbekistan)‚ Mohamed Ouattara (Wydad Casablanca‚ Morocco)‚ Dylan Ouedraogo (Monaco‚ France)‚ Issouf Paro (Niort‚ France)‚ Steeve Yago (Toulouse‚ France)

Midfielders: Yaya Banhoro (Santos‚ Brazil)‚ Adama Guira (Aarhus‚ Denmark)‚ Charles Kabore (Krasnodar‚ Russia)‚ Stephane Aziz Ki (Omonia Nicosia‚ Cyprus)‚ Bakary Bouba Sare (Belenenses‚ Portugal)‚ Ousmane Junior Sylla (CS Constantine‚ Algeria)‚ Ibrahim Blati Toure (Omonia Nicosia‚ Cyprus)‚ Alain Traore (Al Markhiya‚ Qatar)

Forwards: Aristide Bance (Al Masry‚ Egypt)‚ Cyrille Bayala (Sheriff Tiraspol‚ Moldavia)‚ Banou Diawara (Smouha‚ Egypt)‚ Anthony Koura (Nancy‚ France)‚ Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes‚ France)‚ Bertrand Traore (Lyon, France)