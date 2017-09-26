Scottish Gossip: Gordon Strachan, Scott Brown, Celtic, Ross County, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan is uncertain of his future as Scotland manager, irrespective of the outcome of the final two 2018 World Cup Group F qualifiers next month. (Scotsman)

Gordon Strachan reckons Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha made a big mistake squaring up to Scott Brown at half time at Ibrox, spurring the Celtic and Scotland captain to run the show thereafter in Saturday's 2-0 win for the visitors. (Daily Record)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown will avoid any disciplinary action from the Scottish FA action over a derby clash involving Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Mail)

Jim McIntyre says he is shocked and disappointed after being axed as Ross County manager just seven games into Premiership season. (Sun)

BBC Sportsound pundit Barry Wilson reckons McIntyre deserved more time at the Dingwall club. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen announce that they have over half the £10m funding in place for the first phase of the proposed £50m Kingsford stadium development. (Herald)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says 'old school' Kieran Tierney doesn't realise how good he is. (Daily Record)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon is pondering the right approach for his return to former club Celtic at the weekend, saying: "If I go and sit in and we lose 1-0 or 3-0 I'll be raging. And if we have a go at them and lose 5-0 then I'll be raging. If we win you won't see me for a month!" (Daily Record)

Celtic fans travelling to Brussels for Wednesday's Champions League tie with Anderlecht are warned they face being arrested if without match tickets. (Sun)

Former Anderlecht star Aruna Dindane reckons his friend Kolo Toure's off-field influence at Celtic is bad news for the Belgian club. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hints that striker Moussa Dembele still has some time to go before he is ready to start matches after returning from a hamstring injury. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is excited about the prospect of unleashing David Milinkovic on a more regular basis after three outings as a substitute for the Serbian winger. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones admits he was stunned to hear from Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill after being called up for next month's World Cup qualifiers with Germany and Norway. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland stand-off Finn Russell could be on the verge of a big-money move to Racing 92 in Paris, according to French media reports. (Scotsman)

Glasgow centre Alex Dunbar is facing a race against time to be fit for Scotland's autumn Tests after knee surgery. (Daily Mail, print edition)