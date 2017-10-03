FC Halifax Town v Wrexham

Wrexham goalkeeper Chris Dunn has returned to training after injury but remains sidelined, while fellow keeper Christian Dibble also remains out.

Defender or midfielder Sam Wedgbury is available following suspension.

Wrexham, who are unbeaten in eight games, are sixth in the National League table, while Halifax are 10th.

Halifax's Martin Riley, who joined from Wrexham in the summer, will not feature having been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.