FC Halifax Town v Wrexham

Venue: The Shay Stadium

Wrexham goalkeeper Chris Dunn has returned to training after injury but remains sidelined, while fellow keeper Christian Dibble also remains out.

Defender or midfielder Sam Wedgbury is available following suspension.

Wrexham, who are unbeaten in eight games, are sixth in the National League table, while Halifax are 10th.

Halifax's Martin Riley, who joined from Wrexham in the summer, will not feature having been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd October 2017

  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde19:45GatesheadGateshead
  • AldershotAldershot Town19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45EastleighEastleigh
  • ChesterChester19:45WokingWoking
  • GuiseleyGuiseley19:45MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45BarrowBarrow
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45BromleyBromley
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45DoverDover Athletic
  • TorquayTorquay United19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
View all National League scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dover13733168824
2Dag & Red136522617923
3Sutton United137241716123
4Macclesfield137241414023
5Maidstone United136431915422
6Wrexham13643117422
7Woking137152019122
8Aldershot136342013721
9Maidenhead United136342014621
10Halifax136341513221
11Boreham Wood135352117418
12Ebbsfleet133911815318
13Bromley135351816218
14Gateshead134541613317
15Leyton Orient135261822-417
16Eastleigh123721311216
17Tranmere1344599016
18Hartlepool134451214-216
19Fylde133642123-215
20Barrow132651415-112
21Chester122551219-711
22Guiseley13166823-159
23Solihull Moors132291222-108
24Torquay130491126-154
View full National League table

