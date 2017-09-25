BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 West Brom: Gareth Barry says appearance record 'yet to sink in'
Appearance record yet to sink in - Barry
- From the section Football
West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry says holding the Premier League's appearance record - with 633 - will not sink in until he retires.
