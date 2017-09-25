Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager cuts Spartak Moscow news conference short
-
- From the section European Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cut short his Champions League news conference in Moscow on Monday, describing it as a "waste of time".
Klopp, whose side face Spartak Moscow at 19:45 BST on Tuesday, was asked if he was in love with any of his players.
It was a reference to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino saying he loved striker Harry Kane on Saturday.
"I am really impressed that we're in a Champions League press conference and talking about this," said the German.
Klopp, who became frustrated while his answer was being translated into Russian, added: "I really don't understand the business any more."
He cut the translator off, saying his question and answer "were not important for Russia".
Before leaving the room, ending the 11-minute news conference, he added: "It was just an English thing. Pochettino loves Kane and who do I love? That's the question? A waste of time."
Liverpool drew their opening Group E match 2-2 with Sevilla at Anfield, while Spartak conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Maribor.