Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager cuts Spartak Moscow news conference short

Jurgen Klopp's news conference was held shortly after Liverpool landed in the Russian capital

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cut short his Champions League news conference in Moscow on Monday, describing it as a "waste of time".

Klopp, whose side face Spartak Moscow at 19:45 BST on Tuesday, was asked if he was in love with any of his players.

It was a reference to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino saying he loved striker Harry Kane on Saturday.

"I am really impressed that we're in a Champions League press conference and talking about this," said the German.

Klopp, who became frustrated while his answer was being translated into Russian, added: "I really don't understand the business any more."

He cut the translator off, saying his question and answer "were not important for Russia".

Before leaving the room, ending the 11-minute news conference, he added: "It was just an English thing. Pochettino loves Kane and who do I love? That's the question? A waste of time."

Liverpool drew their opening Group E match 2-2 with Sevilla at Anfield, while Spartak conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Maribor.