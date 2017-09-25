Karl Henry: Bolton Wanderers sign former Wolves midfielder

Karl Henry has had spells in the Premier League with Wolves and QPR

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Karl Henry until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old began his career with Stoke City and made 136 appearances for the Potters between 2001 and 2006.

He joined Wolves in July 2006 and played 272 times for the club before moving to QPR in July 2013.

He was released by QPR at the end of last season and spent the summer training with West Bromwich Albion.

