Matt Preston: Swindon Town sign Walsall defender for rest of 2017-18
Swindon Town have signed former Walsall defender Matt Preston until the end of 2017-18 subject to EFL and FA approval.
The 22-year-old made 50 appearances for the Saddlers and was out of contract with the League One team.
"It took a while to find the right club for me but I can tell already from just one training session that this is a good group of lads," he said.
"I know the gaffer here likes to develop players and that was a big factor in attracting me to come here."
