Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill explains his decision to call uncapped pair Jordan Jones and George Saville into his World Cup qualifying squad.

Kilmarnock's Jones and Millwall's Saville are new faces in a 26-man squad for the final qualifiers against Germany and Norway, with Northern Ireland already guaranteed a top-two finish.

O'Neill also discusses the welcome return of defender Gareth McAuley, and the 5 October encounter against Group C leaders Germany.