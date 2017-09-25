BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland call up Jordan Jones and George Saville
Midfield duo given first NI call-ups
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill explains his decision to call uncapped pair Jordan Jones and George Saville into his World Cup qualifying squad.
Kilmarnock's Jones and Millwall's Saville are new faces in a 26-man squad for the final qualifiers against Germany and Norway, with Northern Ireland already guaranteed a top-two finish.
O'Neill also discusses the welcome return of defender Gareth McAuley, and the 5 October encounter against Group C leaders Germany.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired