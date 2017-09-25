BBC Sport - Ireland make final pitch to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

Ireland make final pitch for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Ireland make their final presentation in a bid to win the right to host the Rugby World Cup in 2013.

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll was part of the delegation which made a 30-minute pitch to officials in London.

The Irish bid is up against South Africa and France and the final decision will be announced on 15 November.

