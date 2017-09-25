Ross County: Jim McIntyre paid for poor home form, says chairman Roy McGregor

Jim McIntyre's side had not won in their last six home games

Poor home form and "chemistry" with his players were at the forefront of Ross County's thinking in sacking boss Jim McIntyre, says chairman Roy McGregor.

County lie 10th, one point above bottom place, in the Scottish Premiership.

"Somewhere along the line that chemistry between the manager and the players was not producing results," McGregor told BBC Scotland.

"Home form and how you excite your fans - we are in an entertainment business - is key to football clubs."

McIntyre guided the club to the Scottish League Cup in March 2016 - the club's first major trophy - but the Dingwall side have gone six home games, and seven overall, without a win.

"In life, you have got to make a judgement call and I am representing both the fans and the shareholders and, at this time, we just felt that a change was required and I'd seen nothing to suggest we were going to get out of the rut we were in," McGregor said on Sportsound.

"We had a really poor spell up until March and we only won five games up until 1 March and three of them at home.

"We rallied in the last quarter and we got ourselves into a good position.

McIntyre led Roy McGregor's (right) club to their first major trophy in March 2016

"We felt we strengthened in the summer, but we haven't kicked on.

"But, really, your home form, particularly for your fans, is really important and very much that lack of home wins, especially for a community club, did weigh heavily and you were looking for a kick on this season and it hasn't happened."

Under McIntyre and assistant Billy Dodds, who has also been dismissed, County finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons and also won the Scottish League Cup.

"It is very sad," said McGregor. "I've got the utmost respect for the two guys.

"Jim and Billy are probably the most hard-working people I've ever had at the club.

"And they are two of the nicest people. To me, this was a big decision."

Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce, who scored half of County's league goals last season, was sold to Burton Albion this summer.

However, McGregor thinks County have "a better squad than we've ever had" and hopes to find a manager to help them continue to "punch above our weight".

Assistant Billy Dodds (right) has been dismissed along with McIntyre

"Out of respect to Jim, I haven't done anything, but I've had a lot of applications today," he said.

"For Ross County, survival in the Premiership is success. If we get to the top six, it is ultra-success.

"You've got to manage expectations at my club because you're representing a small community and you mustn't let expectation get beyond reality.

"But we're a club that's growing and the criteria that I had three years ago when I appointed Jim will be slightly different today because we've moved on, we've won a cup, aspirations will be different."

McIntyre, who started his management career with Dunfermline Athletic, left Queen of the South to take charge of County in September 2014.

"I spent half an hour with Jim yesterday," added McGregor. "We talked it through.

"Jim will naturally be very disappointed and felt that he could have got another three or four games and luck may have turned.

"My business employs 5,000 people, so I deal with these situations every day.

"I am not making stupid decisions. Yes, you can make wrong decisions. That's life and time will tell whether it is the right one."