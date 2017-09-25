Kenneth Zohore: Cardiff boss Warnock keeps faith with striker

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says he will keep faith with Kenneth Zohore even though the striker has not scored since the opening day of the 2017-18 season.

Zohore is expected to start Tuesday's top-of-the-table game against Championship leaders Leeds United.

He hasn't scored since Cardiff won 1-0 at Burton on 5 August.

"I think he's one of the best strikers in the division... he's the first name down on my team sheet," Warnock said.

Zohore was last season's top scorer with 12 league goals, and has earned regular praise from Warnock for the improvements he has made since the 68-year-old took over as manager.

The Bluebirds rejected an Everton bid for the Dane in August and there was also interest from Hull and Brighton.

Warnock revealed he had planned to rest Zohore for Saturday's 2-1 win at Sunderland, but had to play him when Danny Ward came down with an illness.

"I was going to rest him because he was full of cold, but then Ward picked up a virus so poor old Ken had to turn out," said Warnock.

'Always a nuisance'

"I thought he did very well in the circumstances.

"He was always a threat, holding up the ball to give the midfielders and wide players opportunities.

"All strikers thrive on goals, but as a manager I look at Ken's all-round contribution.

"The first goal was down to him. We wouldn't have scored it without him on the pitch.

"He's always a nuisance around the box. He's always got an extra man marking him.

"It'll be good if he gets a goal (against Leeds), but it's about what he contributes to the team."

Rising expectations

A win over Leeds could take the Bluebirds back to the top of the table, with a bumper crowd of around 25,000 expected at Cardiff City Stadium.

Victory would send expectations among fans soaring ahead of another big home game against Derby County on September 30.

But Warnock insists he will not start thinking of Cardiff as automatic promotion contenders until much later in the season.

"Probably around about Easter time!" he quipped when asked when he would start talking up their chances of a top-two finish.

"I don't mind the fans thinking that. They can think we might be in Europe in two years if they like.

"But I know and the lads know how difficult it's going to be. There'll be injuries and suspensions and other things to deal with.

"Whilst we've got a decent squad, we haven't got a massive squad.

"I think that if we can be in or around the top six by the end of October, we've got as good a chance as anybody of staying there.

"You've only got to get into those play-offs and then anyone's got a chance of going up."