BBC Sport - Best WSL goals, including Chelsea's Maren Mjelde and Manchester City's Jane Ross
Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one
- From the section Women's Football
Chelsea's Maren Mjelde and Manchester City's Jane Ross feature in the round up of the best of the goals from the opening weekend's games in Womens' Super League 1.
