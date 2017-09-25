BBC Sport - Best WSL goals, including Chelsea's Maren Mjelde and Manchester City's Jane Ross

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Chelsea's Maren Mjelde and Manchester City's Jane Ross feature in the round up of the best of the goals from the opening weekend's games in Womens' Super League 1.

WATCH MORE: WSL highlights - Chelsea thrash Bristol City

Available to UK users only.

