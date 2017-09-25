BBC Sport - Old Firm analysis: 'Celtic's performance was dominant in midfield'

'Celtic were dominant in midfield'

Celtic won the latest Old Firm game 2-0 at Ibrox, with their victory built upon the way they mastered the middle of the field at critical moments during the game, according to Sportscene pundit, and former midfielder, Michael Stewart

