BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Man City manager says Shakhtar Donetsk 'one of the best' teams

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Shakhtar Donetsk, who his side face in the Champions League on Tuesday, are "one of the best teams".

This will be the seventh time Guardiola has faced the Ukrainian side.

