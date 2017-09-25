Leyton Orient want 'two more' loan signings this week, says manager Steve Davis

Leyton Orient have taken one point from their last four games and are without a win since 2 September

Leyton Orient are looking to sign two more players on loan this week, according to manager Steve Davis.

Orient added Swindon winger James Brophy on a three-month loan last week but are keen to bring in more players.

"We've tried to do it in the last couple of days, but we had no success with the positions that we wanted to fill," Davis told BBC Radio London.

"Hopefully by Saturday we'll have two or three back from injury and also we might have two more on loan."

Orient came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with former league leaders Aldershot on Saturday and Davis believes his side will improve on their current 13th place in the National League with new arrivals.

He said: "We've got to keep looking and strengthening. You look at Aldershot, who have done very well to be top of the league, and there's not a lot between the teams.

"When we get back to full strength I'd like to think we can put a run together."