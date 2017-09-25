Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss avoids further punishment after dismissal at Southampton

Manchester United have won their past four games and are second in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho will face no further action over his dismissal at Southampton on Saturday.

The Manchester United manager was sent off by referee Craig Pawson for stepping onto the pitch in stoppage time during their 1-0 win at St Mary's.

After receiving the referee's report, the FA decided no additional action was necessary.

Mourinho received two one-match bans from the FA for separate incidents last season.