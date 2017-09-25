Chris McLaughlin's words of the weekend: 'Caixinha's words may undermine players'

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha confronted Celtic captain Scott Brown at half-time at Ibrox

Pedro Caixinha speaking after Old Firm defeat at Ibrox: "I just told him, be clear, with me on the pitch you're not giving me (an) elbow. You're not going to be allowed to give me an elbow."

The unmistakeable mayhem created when Celtic and Rangers face up during an Old Firm derby can pull on, and play with, the emotions of most. Normally mild mannered managers, and the most placid of players, can become victims of Glasgow's tribal tornado.

But a manager and a player locking foreheads and exchanging stares is relatively rare to this fixture. With that in mind, when Pedro Caixinha instigated just such a scene with the Celtic captain Scott Brown at half time during his side's 2-0 defeat on Saturday, it took quite a few by surprise.

The trigger was a clash between Brown and Alfredo Morelos in which Caixinha was convinced the Celtic midfielder led with his elbow. The Rangers manager's reaction was viewed by some as an act of frustration. A temper tipped by Celtic's first-half dominance. Given the scoreline at the break was 0-0, it's more likely his intervention was driven by a perception of injustice.

Just as Brown is the swaggering hero to those in green and white, he's very much the smug villain for many across the divide. There's an accepted narrative among Rangers fans that some of his on-field misdemeanours are unpunished or simply ignored by officials and the media. Going by Caixinha's words afterwards, it's a theory he's very much on board with and one he felt needed challenged.

You can only assume the sight of their manager taking on Celtic's leader would have had a different effect on different Rangers players. A galvanising gift in the heat of battle for some and a sideshow to forget for others. It's more than likely the incident had little, if any, impact on the outcome of the game, but what might the post-match comments do for the dressing room?

The words and phrases used by the Ibrox boss since his arrival in Glasgow have raised eyebrows, at times unfairly given that English is not his first language. There was nothing lost in translation at the weekend though. He was determined to make his position clear.

Rangers suffered their sixth defeat in seven Old Firm meetings with Brendan Rodgers' Celtic

His insistence that Brown would have backed down from challenging him, if he was a player on the field, had the air of an angry father addressing the school bully. Satisfying for him perhaps, but ultimately undermining the son who has to fight for himself when the bell goes, or in this case, the whistle.

I don't doubt Caixinha has faith in his players, but they must know he also has confidence in their ability to fight when needed.

We should not be surprised that the son of a bullfighter doesn't shy away from battle, and his controversial confrontation with Brown may even have drawn support from some fans who already fear he's not the answer, but just how wise were his words afterwards?

If deployed to deflect away from another defeat, maybe they were used with the best intentions, but with the dust now settled from Saturday, it's unlikely they did much for the dressing room.