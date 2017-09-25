Colin Fallaize backs Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance after eighth straight loss

Tony Vance (left) and Colin Fallaize head up Guernsey FC's coaching team

Guernsey FC head coach Colin Fallaize has backed boss Tony Vance to turn the club's fortunes around after an eighth straight league defeat.

The Green Lions are bottom of Isthmian League Division One South after losing 3-0 at Ashford on Saturday.

"The boys in that dressing room, they have to take accountability," he said.

"Believe you me there is no-one available at this moment, certainly not local, that can run this club and this team any better than him [Vance]."

The Channel Islanders finished only one place above the drop zone last season and have not won since the opening day of this campaign.

"The young group that we brought away, I'm quite excited about actually. There's some real positives, so I'm not going to keep on about the negative side," Fallaize added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"But unless we take accountability for finishing a game, we won't get three points.

"If they [fans] want to find someone to run their football club better than Tony Vance then they're going to have to pay a lot of money, but two, they're going to have to have someone who actually can work at a higher level than him."