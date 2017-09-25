Sam Hoskins: Northampton Town forward eager to 'push on' after long injury lay-off

Sam Hoskins joined Northampton Town in 2015 after leaving Yeovil Town

Northampton Town forward Sam Hoskins insists he feels "stronger than before" after making his return from injury.

The 24-year-old had surgery on a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee in January.

But he was sent on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Bradford City.

"I've just got to build on that now and hopefully have an impact whenever I'm called upon," Hoskins told BBC Radio Northampton.

"It's been a long old injury, but I feel stronger than before so it's good to be back out there."

Hoskins scored eight goals to help the Cobblers win promotion from League Two in 2016.

But after making 31 appearances last season, he missed the following 28 games during his rehabilitation from the injury.

"It's good for me confidence-wise to be back out there, obviously fitness-wise as well," he said.

"Everything feels really good, really strong. It's good to get back to playing and hopefully I can now push on."