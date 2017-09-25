Ady Pennock: Gillingham head coach leaves League One club by mutual consent

Gillingham head coach Ady Pennock has left the Kent side by mutual consent with the club 22nd in League One.

He was appointed as Justin Edinburgh's successor in January and guided the Gills to 20th in the third tier, a place and a point above the drop zone.

Pennock was allowed to stay in the role this summer, with ex-boss Peter Taylor returning as director of football.

However, Gillingham have won just one of their nine league games this term and lost 3-0 at Rochdale on Saturday.

Coach Jamie Day has also left the club, who say chairman Paul Scally will release a statement later today.

