Port Vale: League Two strugglers yet to make decision on new manager

Chris Morgan (left) and David Kelly took charge of Vale's 1-1 draw at Yeovil on Saturday

Port Vale are yet to decide who will become the League Two club's new manager - nine days on from Michael Brown's sacking.

They currently have a very experienced backroom team at the helm in David Kelly and Chris Morgan.

And, although Vale remain winless in eight league matches, they are now off the bottom after a 1-1 draw at Yeovil.

Owner Norman Smurthwaite has dismissed speculation linking Macclesfield boss John Askey with the Vale vacancy.

Caretaker bosses Kelly - Billy Davies's long-time number two at Derby and Nottingham Forest - and former Sheffield United stalwart Morgan took charge for the first time at Yeovil.

Having overseen Vale's second successive 1-1 draw, they were expected to take training on Monday ahead of Tuesday's home game against Accrington Stanley.

Analysis

BBC Radio Stoke's Lee Blakeman

John Askey has been linked with a move to Vale in the past and became the bookmakers' favourite for the job over the weekend.

We understand that he has been interviewed for the manager's position and is well known to the Vale hierarchy, having previously worked with Vale chief executive Colin Garlick at Macclesfield.

However, comments by chairman Norman Smurthwaite made on message boards over the weekend suggest that he is not in line. He told fans to 'take a chill pill and stop responding to nonsense'.