Swansea 'not comfortable on ball', says captain Federico Fernandez

Federico Fernandez almost claimed a second Swansea goal but was denied by Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes

Federico Fernandez says Swansea must get back to playing the possession football that has been their trademark in the Premier League.

The Welsh side have earned plaudits for their passing style since winning promotion to the top flight in 2011.

But with one win from six games so far this season, Argentina centre-back Fernandez believes confidence is low.

"I think in some moments we don't feel comfortable with the ball, we don't pass three or four times," he said.

"That's hard because our style was always to keep the ball and find the space.

"When we're at home we need to start well, press high, keep the ball our way."

Swansea's 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday saw them lose their first three home games of the season for the first time in their history.

"The [Manchester] United game was different, but Newcastle and then (against Watford) we made mistakes and gave away cheap goals," added Fernandez, who captained the side against the Hornets.

Paul Clement's side had seemed set to rescue a point after the manager made bold changes after a one-sided first half.

Roque Mesa replaced Sam Clucas in midfield and forward Tammy Abraham came on for centre-back Mike van der Hoorn, as Swansea switched from a 5-3-2 formation to a 4-3-3 system.

Swansea were revitalised and Abraham's second goal of the season cancelled out Andre Gray's opener for Watford.

But in the 90th minute Richarlison capitalised on mistakes by Mesa and Alfie Mawson to give the Hornets victory.

"We need to work on both shapes to do better and maybe decide which one is the best," Fernandez said.

"We need to prepare quickly for the next game and especially at home we need to do better."

Swansea go to fellow early strugglers West Ham next Saturday before the international break.

They then return to league action on Saturday, 14 October against Huddersfield where they will bid to win their first game at home this season.